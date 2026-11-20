Connor produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

The veteran winger knotted the game at 2-2 late in the first period with a quick one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle, before helping to set up Josh Morrissey's OT winner. Connor has been locked in this month, delivering six multi-point performances in the last eight games while racking up seven goals and 13 points in total. On the season, he's churned out 18 goals and 28 points in 23 contests, putting him on pace to reach both 50 goals and 100 points for the very first time.