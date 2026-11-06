Connor picked up two assists in a 6-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Connor has four goals and seven points in his last five games, including four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two. His 13 goals and 70 shots put him on pace for a career best 64 snipes and 345 shots. Both of those seem like they're a stretch, but Connor is one of the elite goal guys in the NHL. He's tied with Leon Draisaitl for second overall in goals and two behind Kirill Kaprizov. Connor's 18.6 percent shooting rate is inflated over his 14.8 career mark, so the goals will likely slow down. He's remarkably consistent in that category.