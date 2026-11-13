Connor scored a goal on four shots and added two assists (one on the power play) in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Stars.

Connor has four multi-point efforts over his last five games. The 29-year-old has seemingly benefited from the Jets putting Gabriel Vilardi back on the top line at the start of November. Connor is up to 16 goals, eight assists, nine power-play points, 85 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 20 contests this season. He should be able to keep up his current pace overall, though his goal scoring could take a small step down as the season progresses.