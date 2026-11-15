Connor produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago.

The veteran winger picked up both of his points late in the second period as the Jets began an impressive comeback from a 4-0 deficit, as he helped to set up a Mark Scheifele tally before potting his own. Connor's goal was his 17th of the season in just 21 games as he sets his sights on his first 50-goal campaign, and it was also his 700th career point -- fifth on the Jets' all-time scoring list behind Scheifele (933), Dale Hawerchuk (929), Thomas Steen (817) and Blake Wheeler (795).