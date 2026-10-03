Connor scored a power-play goal on nine shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins. He also added two blocked shots and a hit.

Connor was Winnipeg's most dangerous offensive player, leading the team with nine shots and getting involved directly in two of the team's three goals. He tied the game 2-2 at the 1:50 mark of the second period before adding an assist on Mario Ferraro's go-ahead goal with eight seconds remaining in the frame. Connor has picked things up right where he left them last season, as he posted 92 points (39 goals, 53 assists) in 2025-26, making it the second straight season he surpassed the 90-point plateau.