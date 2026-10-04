Connor scored two power-play goals, provided a power-play assist and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

Connor's excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign continued Sunday. After posting a pair of points against the Bruins on Friday, he played the hero in Sunday's clash with Detroit by plating the primary helper on Cole Perfetti's goal before he scored twice at a man advantage himself. All three of Connor's goals in the new season have been on the power play, which is an encouraging sign that the 29-year-old winger could blow his total of five man-advantage goals from a season ago out of the water. He's poised to be an elite fantasy option in all formats once again in the 2026-27 campaign, where he'll aim to secure 90-plus points for the third consecutive year.