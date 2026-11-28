Connor scored twice on nine shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Connor has rattled off five straight multi-point efforts and has 10 of them across 13 contests in November. He's earned 11 goals and 12 assists this month, improving on what was already a strong start to the season. He's now at 22 goals, 16 helpers, 114 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances. Connor's on pace for not only a third straight 90-point campaign but potentially his first season above the 50-goal and 100-point thresholds.