Connor scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Few players have been more dialed in than Connor to start the 2026-27 campaign. He's scored in six of seven games, including each of the last four. The 29-year-old winger is up to eight goals, three assists, five power-play points, 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Connor's locked in on the top line and should also remain firmly in virtually all fantasy lineups. Even when his scoring cools down, he has the talent to make up for it with playmaking -- he's topped the 50-assist mark in each of the last two years.