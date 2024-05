Connor scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Connor was awarded the Jets' first goal after a series of blunders led to the Avalanche putting the puck in their own net. The winger had three goals, two assists, 19 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over five playoff outings during the Jets' first-round exit. Connor has two years remaining on his contract and should continue to be a top-six force for the Jets in 2024-25.