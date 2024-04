Connor scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Connor had 12 points during an eight-game streak before resting for the Jets' regular-season finale. Despite missing time with a knee injury, the winger accumulated 34 goals and 61 points over 65 appearances. He's already off to a great start in the playoffs and should continue to play in a top-line role for a team with its eyes on a deep run.