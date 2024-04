Connor notched an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Connor set up a Mark Scheifele goal in the third period. The helper extended Connor's point streak to six games, during which he has two goals and six assists. The 27-year-old winger remains one of the Jets' top scoring forwards with 32 goals, 25 helpers, 217 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 63 appearances this season.