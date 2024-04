Connor scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

After Nashville tied the game with a pair of goals in the third period, Connor scored the game-winner 1:52 into overtime, beating Juuse Saros with a wrister off an odd-man rush to give Winnipeg a 4-3 lead. The 27-year-old Connor now has goals in back-to-back games and points in his last five contests. He's up to 32 goals and 56 points through 62 games this season.