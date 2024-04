Connor notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Connor is still lacking a goal-scoring touch -- he's gone eight games without scoring, but he has six helpers over his last five outings. The winger is up to 54 points (18 on the power play), 211 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 60 appearances. Connor's a lock to remain in a top-six role, and he can still provide value through playmaking and power-play production.