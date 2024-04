Connor notched three assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Connor has five helpers over his last four contests. He played on a line with Sean Monahan and Cole Perfetti in this game, while Tyler Toffoli (illness) was unavailable. Connor has been a little more prone to streaky scoring this season, but he's still produced 30 goals, 53 points, 206 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 59 outings overall.