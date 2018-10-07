Connor scored the Jets' only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Connor, who scored 31 goals and delivered 57 points as a rookie last year, is now riding a two-game, three-point scoring streak. He's emerging as a top star alongside Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, and the trio form one of the best lines in the NHL. Get him on your keeper roster -- he could be a top-10 scorer in the NHL before long.