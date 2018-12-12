Connor scored two goals and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Hats nearly flew on the ice in this outing but Blackhawks goalie Cam Ward made a highlight-reel glove save to deflate Connor's hopes. It's still a solid outing, and the 22-year-old now has 13 goals and 15 assists in 30 games while firing 90 shots on net.