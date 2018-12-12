Jets' Kyle Connor: Lights lamp twice
Connor scored two goals and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Hats nearly flew on the ice in this outing but Blackhawks goalie Cam Ward made a highlight-reel glove save to deflate Connor's hopes. It's still a solid outing, and the 22-year-old now has 13 goals and 15 assists in 30 games while firing 90 shots on net.
More News
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Another four-point effort•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Erupts with four points•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Two-point effort in win over Caps•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Notches helper against New Jersey•
-
Jets' Kyle Connor: Records assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...