Jets' Kyle Connor: Pots both tallies in 2-1 OT win
Connor scored both of his team's goals and fired five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.
Connor was the only man able to solve Los Angeles netminder Jack Campbell, beating him late in the second period to tie the game up and again 1:37 into overtime to win it. The 17th player taken in the 2015 NHL Draft is justifying that first-round valuation, as Connor's five goals in the past four games have him up to 27 for the season. He's made great strides after totaling just two goals and five points in 20 NHL appearances prior to this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...