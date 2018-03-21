Connor scored both of his team's goals and fired five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Connor was the only man able to solve Los Angeles netminder Jack Campbell, beating him late in the second period to tie the game up and again 1:37 into overtime to win it. The 17th player taken in the 2015 NHL Draft is justifying that first-round valuation, as Connor's five goals in the past four games have him up to 27 for the season. He's made great strides after totaling just two goals and five points in 20 NHL appearances prior to this campaign.