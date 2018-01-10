Connor scored twice and had an assist in Tuesday's win over the Sabres.

Connor had been held off the scoresheet in his last three outings, but he got back on track with a dominant outing Tuesday to lead the Jets to their third straight victory. The 21-year-old is thriving on the top line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele and now has 28 points (15 goals) in 38 games. His power-play role and slick offensive talent make him worth rolling out on a nightly basis for a red-hot Winnipeg squad.