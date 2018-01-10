Jets' Kyle Connor: Racks up three points Tuesday
Connor scored twice and had an assist in Tuesday's win over the Sabres.
Connor had been held off the scoresheet in his last three outings, but he got back on track with a dominant outing Tuesday to lead the Jets to their third straight victory. The 21-year-old is thriving on the top line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele and now has 28 points (15 goals) in 38 games. His power-play role and slick offensive talent make him worth rolling out on a nightly basis for a red-hot Winnipeg squad.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...