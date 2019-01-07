Jets' Kyle Connor: Scores in blowout
Connor registered a goal in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Stars.
Connor -- who picked up a loose puck in front of the net and fired it past Ben Bishop -- ended a 10-game pointless streak with his tally. The winger continues to log big minutes (18:54 on the year) despite his slump and hold down a spot on the top power-play unit. If he stays on the No. 1 line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, Connor could still challenge for the 60-point mark this season.
