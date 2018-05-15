Connor found the twine in the third period of Game 2, but it wasn't enough as his team dropped a 3-1 decision to Vegas on Monday night.

Connor's goal was a bit of a fluke, as Marc-Andre Fleury had made several tougher saves, but what hasn't been a fluke is his improved play over the past five games. He's now at six points in the Jets' past five contests, suggesting that he's overcome some early postseason struggles and has regained the form that made him a 30-goal scorer as a rookie. Whether he can string consecutive strong games together is now the question, as he hasn't scored in consecutive games since a three-game streak that ended in Game 2 of the Nashville series.