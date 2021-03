Connor scored a pair of power-play goals in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Connor accounted for all of the Jets' offense against Canadiens goalie Carey Price. The 24-year-old winger has remained strong in March with four goals and four helpers in his last eight games. He's up to 14 tallies, 27 points, 85 shots on net and nine power-play points through 28 appearances this season.