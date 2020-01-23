Jets' Kyle Connor: Up to 25 goals, 50 points
Connor notched a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Connor tallied his 25th goal in the first period, and his helper on Neal Pionk's second-period tally counted as the winger's 50th point. The 23-year-old has added 163 shots on goal and 30 PIM in 51 appearances this season. He's on pace to easily top his career highs of 34 goals and 66 points, both set last year.
