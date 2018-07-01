Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Agrees to one-year deal with Jets
Brossoit signed a one-year, $650,000 deal with Winnipeg, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Winnipeg traded Steve Mason on Saturday, so it makes that the team would be in the market for a new backup goaltender. Brossoit will have a very similar role that he held in Edmonton while backing up Cam Talbot. Last season, the 25-year-old appeared in just 14 games, going 3-7-1 with a .883 save percentage and 3.24 GAA.
