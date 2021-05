Brossoit stopped 28 of 31 shots Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Brossoit was victimized twice by Vancouver rookie Nils Hoglander, and Bo Horvat tallied the eventual game-winner, handing Brossoit his third consecutive loss. It remains to be seen who will get the starting nod for Tuesday's rematch after No. 1 starter Connor Hellebuyck (undisclosed) was given a maintenance day Monday.