Jets' Laurent Brossoit: In goal Tuesday
Brossoit will get the starting nod at home versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Brossoit has played in just five of the Jets' previous 23 contests, but is undefeated in those appearances and registered a .930 save percentage. The 25-year-old will give starter Connor Hellebuyck a night off after the No. 1 gave up 10 goals in his previous three outings.
