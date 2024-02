Barron scored a goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over San Jose.

Barron was responsible for the lone goal in Wednesday's matchup late in the first period, as he deflected a Neal Pionk shot past Kaapo Kahkonen for the eventual game-winner in Winnipeg's 1-0 win. The goal snapped a 13-game scoring drought for the 25-year-old Barron, who remains confined to a fourth-line role. He's up to nine goals, a new career best, and 13 points through 51 games this season.