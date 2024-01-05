Barron scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Barron tied the game at 1-1 when he got a piece of a Neal Pionk shot in the second period. Over the last five games, Barron has made the most of his fourth-line minutes with three goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating. The 25-year-old winger matched his career high in goals with eight, and he's up to 12 points, 56 shots on net, 37 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 37 outings overall. The Jets are rolling four lines lately, though Barron's unlikely to sustain a near point-per-game pace in the long run.