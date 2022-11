Barron (wrist) practiced with the Jets on Sunday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Barron has been out since undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month. He's expected to be sidelined for 4-5 weeks which would put him on pace for an early Dec. return. Barron logged a goal and three assists through nine games this season. The 23-year-old forward should return to a bottom-six role with the Jets upon his return.