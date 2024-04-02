Niederreiter needed a few stitches in his leg after Monday's win over the Kings and is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Calgary, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Niederreiter logged three shots on net in 13:34 of ice time during Monday's 3-2 victory. He's riding a 13-game point drought and has just 33 points through 75 appearances. The team should have an update on his status in the coming days.