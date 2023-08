Kupari, who was a restricted free agent, signed a two-year, $2 million deal with the Jets on Wednesday.

Kupari was acquired from LA on June 27 as part of the deal that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings. He had three goals, 15 points and 80 hits in 66 outings last season. The 23-year-old is likely to open the 2023-24 campaign on Winnipeg's fourth line.