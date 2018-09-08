Bieksa (finger) continues to train with hopes of signing a contract with a team close to his home in California, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

Bieksa spent the last three years of his career in Anaheim, but one would think that he'd at least be in Ducks camp on a PTO by now if he was staying put. Given his short list of preferred teams, and how he's stated that his family will remain in California regardless of where he ends up, it's also conceivable that the 37-year-old will ultimately decide to hang up his skates for good.