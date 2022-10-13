Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Canucks on Nov. 3 for their game against Anaheim for the purpose of retiring a Canuck.
The decision to coincide his retirement with a contest versus the Ducks is intentional. While he logged 597 of his 808 career NHL games with Vancouver, he spent his final three seasons with Anaheim.
