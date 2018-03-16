Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Set for surgery
Bieksa will have surgery on his left hand to remove scar tissue and is expected to miss 2-5 weeks.
With such a wide range of when Bieksa could return to action, it's too early to tell is he will play in any more regular-season contests or if he will need the Ducks to make an extended playoff run in order to suit up again this year. Marcus Pettersson should get the first crack at replacing Bieksa in the lineup, while the team promoted Korbinian Holzer to provide additional blue line depth.
