Bieksa (hand) was a full participant in Monday's practice and could suit up for Thursday's Game 1 against San Jose, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.

Originally given a 2-5 week timeline for a return during mid-March, Thursday would put Bieksa right around four weeks into his recovery. The Ducks will likely provide further information on Bieksa's status as the week progresses, though after posting just eight points and a minus-13 rating in 59 games this season, he shouldn't be given serious consideration for fantasy lineups.