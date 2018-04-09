Ducks' Kevin Bieksa: Possibility for Game 1
Bieksa (hand) was a full participant in Monday's practice and could suit up for Thursday's Game 1 against San Jose, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.
Originally given a 2-5 week timeline for a return during mid-March, Thursday would put Bieksa right around four weeks into his recovery. The Ducks will likely provide further information on Bieksa's status as the week progresses, though after posting just eight points and a minus-13 rating in 59 games this season, he shouldn't be given serious consideration for fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...