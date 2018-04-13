Bieksa (hand) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against San Jose.

Bieksa was a full participant in Monday's practice and is clearly nearing a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's Game 2 for his next opportunity to do so. Andy Welinski will continue to skate in a bottom-pairing role until Bieksa is given the green light to return.

