Clarke scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The Kings opted to play seven defensemen Thursday, with Clarke stepping in for forward Arthur Kaliyev. While it's a positive Clarke played after sitting out two games as a healthy scratch, he saw a meager 7:06 of ice time in the blowout win, as interim head coach Jim Hiller didn't impact his regular defense pairings much. It's fair to say Clarke has earned more time with two goals, four assists, 29 shots on net and 20 blocked shots over 13 appearances this season, especially with all but one of those points coming in his last seven outings. If the Kings go back to six defensemen Sunday versus the Devils, it's unclear which one of Clarke, Jordan Spence, Andreas Englund or Jacob Moverare would come out of the lineup.