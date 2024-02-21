Clarke notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Clarke has four points over his last four games, including a pair of power-play helpers. He took a stretch pass from Cam Talbot and fed Pierre-Luc Dubois on the Kings' second tally Tuesday. Clarke has had a choppy path to playing time this season, but his recent play suggests he's leapfrogged Jordan Spence for a spot on the third pairing. Clarke is up to five points, 24 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 10 outings this season.