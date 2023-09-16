Clarke (undisclosed) will not accompany the Kings to Australia, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Clarke suffered an undisclosed injury that will keep him out of action for 7-10 days without contact. The first-round pick, eight overall in 2021, is expected to challenge Jordan Spence for the bottom spot on the Kings defensive corps. Clarke had 23 goals and 61 points in only 31 games for OHL Barrie in 2022-23. Clarke will have plenty of fantasy value in the coming years but likely will need some time in the minors at some point this season.