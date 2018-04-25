Kings' Christian Folin: Defensive minded campaign
Folin marked 13 points, 167 hits and 106 blocked shots through 65 games in 2017-18.
It was Folin's first season with the Kings after spending three seasons with the Wild. The 27-year-old adjusted well to the Kings' physical style of play, as he racked up 167 hits -- 98 more than he dished out last season. Folin is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
