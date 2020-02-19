Brown scored twice on his two shots and added three hits with two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Brown banged home a rebound 35 seconds into the game and added a deflection tally late in the third period for his first multi-goal game of the year. The 35-year-old has produced 12 goals and 27 points in 56 games this season, a respectable output for the worst team in the Western Conference.