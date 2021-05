Brown will miss the final five games of the season as a result of an upper-body injury.

Despite playing in just 49 games this season, Brown still managed to reach the 30-point mark for the fifth straight season. Next season, the 36-year-old winger will bee entering the final year of his eight-year, $47 million deal signed back in July of 2013 which will no doubt make him the subject of trade rumors throughout the year, especially if the Kings get off to a slow start.