Kings' Dustin Brown: Eligible to return
Brown (suspension) will be available against the Penguins on Thursday after serving his one-game ban.
Brown will rejoin the team to find Marian Gaborik gone and Dion Phaneuf holding down the blue line. The 32-year-old Brown should retake a top-six role, in addition to suiting up on the power play, where he has been averaging 2:38 of ice time. The American has a mere one goal in his previous 15 outings, along with six helpers, 41 shots and 31 hits.
