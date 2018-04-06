Kings' Dustin Brown: Generates four goals, seals win in overtime
Brown potted four goals -- including the game-winner in overtime -- to stun the Wild at home Thursday, 5-4.
Brown's second goal took place on the man advantage, and he scored in every frame but the third. The New York native now has a career-high 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) and deserves recognition for his efforts bouncing back from a 36-point output in 2016-17.
