Kings' Dustin Brown: Generates four goals, seals win in overtime

Brown potted four goals -- including the game-winner in overtime -- to stun the Wild at home Thursday, 5-4.

Brown's second goal took place on the man advantage, and he scored in every frame but the third. The New York native now has a career-high 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) and deserves recognition for his efforts bouncing back from a 36-point output in 2016-17.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories