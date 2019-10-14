Kings' Dustin Brown: Pockets another goal
Brown scored a goal on two shots and added three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Brown's been a bright spot for the Kings to start the year, posting six points, 15 hits and 14 shots on goal in five games. The winger has topped 50 points in each of the last two years and looks well on his way to doing it again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.