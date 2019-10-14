Kings' Dustin Brown: Pockets another goal

Brown scored a goal on two shots and added three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brown's been a bright spot for the Kings to start the year, posting six points, 15 hits and 14 shots on goal in five games. The winger has topped 50 points in each of the last two years and looks well on his way to doing it again in 2019-20.

