Kings' Dustin Brown: Registers two points as Kings whoop Arizona

Brown fashioned a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-0 home rout over the Coyotes.

Thanks to this huge performance, Brown increased his point total to 37 for the season, which counts as his highest output since dropping 57 combined goals and helpers in the 2011-12 season, when the Kings claimed the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. His current shooting percentage (11.6) isn't amazing by any stretch of the imagination, but it's his best rate in years, and he's also benefited from playing three-and-a-half more minutes than 2016-17. Brown has probably done enough to warrant consideration in redraft leagues for the next fantasy campaign.