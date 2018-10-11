Kings' Dustin Brown: Skates in practice
Brown (finger) was on the ice with the Kings Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brown is still a couple weeks away from returning because a finger injury can affect his grip on his stick, but the fact that he's skating again is great news for his owners. He's projected to return on Oct. 23, which would get him back on the ice in time for a contest at Dallas.
