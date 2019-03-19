Clifford committed a five-minute fighting major in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Clifford jumped off the bench and went right after Nathan Beaulieu for an early third-period tussle. The former only has one point (a goal) in the past month -- a span of 14 games -- and chances are his penalty from this game barely moved the needle in most fantasy settings. Clifford has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) to supplement 103 hits and 21 blocked shots over 62 games this season.