Kings' Kyle Clifford: Drops gloves in loss
Clifford committed a five-minute fighting major in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
Clifford jumped off the bench and went right after Nathan Beaulieu for an early third-period tussle. The former only has one point (a goal) in the past month -- a span of 14 games -- and chances are his penalty from this game barely moved the needle in most fantasy settings. Clifford has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) to supplement 103 hits and 21 blocked shots over 62 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...