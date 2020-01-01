Kings' Kyle Clifford: Opens scoring Tuesday
Clifford netted a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Clifford began a four-goal first period with his tally just 5:31 into the game. He had gone without a goal in the last seven games. Through 41 appearances this year, the 28-year-old has 11 points, 64 shots on goal, 64 hits and 38 PIM.
