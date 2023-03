Kupari supplied an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Kupari hasn't scored since Jan. 3, and he's managed just five helpers over 23 games since that date. The 22-year-old's fourth-line role has a large part of play in his scoring troubles, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect much consistency from the young center. He's at 11 points, 33 shots on net, 58 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 48 outings this season.