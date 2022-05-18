Larsson posted a career-high 25 points while playing in all 82 games this season.

Larsson was the only Kraken player to appear in every game, an impressive achievement given his often physical style. In addition to his success on offense, the 29-year-old had 183 hits, 140 blocked shots and 55 PIM. The Kraken's poor defense and goaltending can be blamed for his minus-23 rating -- Larsson did his part as a solid contributor, though it's hard to imagine him improving on his scoring total in 2022-23 even if the Kraken are a bit more competitive.